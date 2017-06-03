STRUTHERS

Jake Giuriceo was sworn in as the newest Struthers firefighter while sporting a fading purple splotch under one eye.

The bruise was leftover from his final fight last month in Reno, Nev.

Giuriceo lost that match but still can boast of winning 20 of 27 bouts as a professional boxer.

The Campbell native, 32, still trains and spars at the gym but says he doesn’t plan to take on more professional fights.

“I’m going from fighting other athletes to fighting fires,” Giuriceo said. “It’s definitely a change – a change in opponents, a change in scenery, a change in life.”

Giuriceo started work this week as an engineer for the Struthers Fire Department, which involves maintaining equipment and responding to emergency calls.

He began working for the city two years ago as a maintenance supervisor and says his new career path will allow him to focus on his family.

