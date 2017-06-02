CINCINNATI (AP) — Second-round draft pick Joe Mixon has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Oklahoma running back who was suspended for his freshman season after he punched a woman, breaking bones in her face, signed today.

Bengals owner Mike Brown acknowledged the risk of taking Mixon in a letter last month to The Cincinnati Enquirer. Brown said Mixon "did a terrible thing" when he hit Amelia Molitor in 2014, adding it was "unacceptable for a man to strike a woman."

His comments came in response to public backlash against the Bengals selecting Mixon. Brown also called Mixon "a rare football talent."

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Mixon played in 25 games with nine starts in two seasons for Oklahoma. He rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 894 yards receiving on 65 catches. Mixon ranked second nationally in all-purpose yards last season, setting a single-season school record with 2,331.

One day after Mixon was drafted, a local television station published an editorial on its website saying it was a "disgraceful" decision. WCPO-TV said fans should stop buying tickets and instead donate money to organizations that work to prevent domestic violence.

A local advocacy group also urged the team to speak out against domestic violence.