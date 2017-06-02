JOBS
Austintown woman leads police on chase to avoid warrant


Published: Fri, June 2, 2017 @ 10:45 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A woman reportedly led police on a foot chase when they arrived at her home Thursday morning to serve a warrant.

Lacey Livermore, 26, of Austintown, is charged with obstructing official business.

When police arrived at her Carlisle Avenue home to serve a warrant for a probation violation, Livermore's grandmother told them she ran out the back door. Police shouted at Livermore as she ran through the yard, but she continued to flee.

Officers apprehended her on Lancaster Drive, where she was placed under arrest. Livermore was booked at the Mahoning County jail.

