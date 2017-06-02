YOUNGSTOWN — Two Trumbull County men have been indicted on charges of stealing an Army Humvee from an Ohio National Guard armory and concealing it five days with the intent to convert it for personal use.

Austin Bollinger, 22, of Stateline Road, Masury, was indicted on one count each of theft of government property and receiving stolen government property. Daniel Thompson, 22, of Girard, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen government property.

Authorities said Bollinger took the Humvee from the armory in Stow. To get to the vehicle, a fence was cut. Bollinger and Thompson concealed the Humvee from March 19 to March 24, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Ohio and the local office of the FBI.

