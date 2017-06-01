YOUNGSTOWN — The Utility Workers Union of America today endorsed state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, for governor in the 2018 race.

The UWUA — with more than 50,000 members nationwide working in the electric, gas, water, and nuclear industries including those at public and private utility companies such as FirstEnergy and Aqua Ohio — is the first national labor union to endorse in the Ohio governor’s race.

“Joe Schiavoni is a fighter for everyday people, and that’s what we need in Ohio,” said UWUA president Michael Langford. “It’s already a crowded field for 2018, and members of our union have worked with several of the candidates running for governor. But Joe stands above the rest when it comes to vision and experience on lunch-bucket economic issues, modernizing our infrastructure, and preparing for a balanced energy future that will create jobs and grow the Ohio economy.”

Schiavoni has served in the Ohio Senate since 2009, and was minority leader from 2014 until April when he stepped down from the leadership position to focus on his gubernatorial bid. He is among four announced Democratic governor candidates for 2018.