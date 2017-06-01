WEST FARMINGTON — A motorcyclist from Southington was seriously injured on Painesville-Warren Road in a 5:25 a.m. collision today with a van.

James Roberts, 40, of Southington, was flown by helicopter from the scene and taken to University Hospital in Cleveland.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Roberts was traveling west on Painesville-Warren, also known as Old State Road, when he collided with the back of a van, which also was in the westbound lane but backing up at the time.

The van, driven by Edward Thomas, 69, of Warren, had stopped in the roadway after missing a turn and had begun to back up at the time of the crash.

Thomas was not injured. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation continues.