YOUNGSTOWN

After a four-year hiatus, the SMARTS program returned in a newly renovated downtown building.

Youngstown community leaders celebrated Students Motivated by The Arts' transition to a stand-alone community art school during the Thursday morning ribbon-cutting at the Ohio One Building, 25 E. Boardman St., downtown.

The $750,000 All in One Campaign goal set last May has recently been met, announced Greta Mittereder, SMARTS spokeswoman. The money funded the renovation, a five-year lease, two-full time staff members and a small endowment for future goals.

Mittereder said the reinvention of the SMARTS program gives students throughout the Valley access to “quality arts education.”

“We can now serve the students who need us the most,” she said.

Jake Harver, the Knox building owner and art enthusiast, said it’s a shame many schools don’t include arts education anymore.

