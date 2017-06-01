YOUNGSTOWN

A legislative proposal that would impact park districts such as Mill Creek MetroParks is back under consideration by the Ohio House of Representatives.

An amendment that would have given probate courts broader powers over park districts was removed from the biennial budget bill being considered by state lawmakers. Now, the proposal is back as a separate bill.

State Rep. Bill Seitz, a Republican who represents a district in Hamilton County, introduced House Bill 218 last month and delivered testimony on it Wednesday to the state House Government Accountability and Oversight Committee.

Both the original amendment and Seitz’s bill stipulate a probate court may “investigate matters involving the park district,” “impose duties or restrictions on a person or party who interferes with the park district’s purposes,” and may “tax the cost of proceedings as court costs to be assessed by the court in its discretion,” among other provisions.

The original amendment drew criticism from some who said it was an attempt to silence dissenters, such as Mahoning Valley residents who in the past have voiced their opposition to MetroParks leaders’ actions.

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, was an outspoken critic of the House Bill 49 amendment, and said he also questions this new piece of legislation.

