YOUNGSTOWN — President Donald Trump mentioned Youngstown during his speech today discussing why he’s withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

“A new deal is possible. It is time to put Youngstown, Ohio; Detroit, Mich.; and Pittsburgh, Pa.; before Paris, France,” Trump said of three cities that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton over him in last November’s presidential election.

When asked to respond, Mayor John A. McNally, a Democrat, said: “His decision to withdraw just put the U.S. with Syria and Nicaragua in opposing the deal – and Nicaragua thinks the agreement is not tough enough. Nothing about the U.S. withdrawal would seem to indicate any form of job creation for the city of Youngstown. The Trump administration has never discussed how the withdrawal would better the lives of Youngstown residents. So while it’s nice to hear our city’s name, there is no substance to the thought of putting us with other cities before Paris.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, tweeted: “Pulling out of this deal doesn’t help Youngstown. It destroys American leadership, wipes out clean-energy jobs, and hurts our environment.”