DETROIT — Memorial Day promotions may have helped the auto industry reverse a four-month downward trend in U.S. auto sales in May.

Nissan and Ford both reported U.S. sales gains for May. Toyota’s sales were down less than 1 percent.

While GM’s sales fell 1.5 percent compared to last May, sales of the Chevrolet Cruze saw a 2.7 percent increase in sales, GM reported.

A total of 17,120 Cruze sedans and hatchbacks were sold in May 2017. Sedans are made at the Lordstown complex and the hatchbacks at GM's Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plant.

"That's a good number," said Robert Morales, president of the United Auto Workers Local 1714. "It just goes to show the effort by the membership to go out there and produce quality vehicles for our customers when the plant is going through a transition."

General Motors sold just over 237,000 vehicles due to a 36 percent decline in low-profit business with rental car companies.

Ford reported a 2 percent increase while Nissan said its sales rose 3 percent last month. The Ford and Nissan increases were early signs that May sales could beat analysts’ expectations. Ford sold just over 241,000 vehicles with the F-Series pickup gaining nearly 13 percent to over 76,000.

Nissan said it sold just over 137,000 vehicles led by the Rogue small SUV with nearly a 19 percent increase. Car sales fell 10 percent but truck and SUVs rose 18.5 percent.

Fiat Chrysler reported a decline of 1 percent.

Ford said its inventory dropped from an 83-day supply of new vehicles in April to 72 days in May. GM’s inventory grew by one day to 101. A 60-day supply is considered optimal for automakers.

High inventories could lead to more deals but also layoffs at auto assembly plants as companies try to cut production.