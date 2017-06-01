JOBS
Niles woman arrested in Austintown prostitution sting


Published: Thu, June 1, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Township police arrested another woman in a prostitution sting operation Wednesday.

Officers responded to an ad listed in the massage section of an online classified site that read “I’m offering massages of all types.”

A person responding and identifying herself as “Sarah” offered services ranging from $80 to $120. The person arranged to meet in the 800 block of Meridian Road after telling officers hotels were too risky.

Officers were met by Candace Slusher, 25, of Niles, who was placed under arrest. A male who was driving the car was released after officers determined he had no knowledge of Slusher being engaged in prostitution.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

