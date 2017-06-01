YOUNGSTOWN — Because of the inaugural Youngstown Marathon, several streets will be closed to vehicular traffic Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The streets are:
• Commerce Street from South Avenue to Fifth Avenue
• Fifth Avenue from Commerce Street to the Spring Common Bridge
• Federal Street from South Avenue to Fifth Avenue
• The Spring Common Bridge
• Mahoning Avenue from the Spring Common Bridge to West Avenue
• All of West and Tod avenues
• Price Road from Tod Avenue to West Glacier Drive
