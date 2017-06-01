JOBS
Marathon will close city roads at 7 a.m. Sunday


Published: Thu, June 1, 2017 @ 12:45 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Because of the inaugural Youngstown Marathon, several streets will be closed to vehicular traffic Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The streets are:

• Commerce Street from South Avenue to Fifth Avenue

• Fifth Avenue from Commerce Street to the Spring Common Bridge

• Federal Street from South Avenue to Fifth Avenue

• The Spring Common Bridge

• Mahoning Avenue from the Spring Common Bridge to West Avenue

• All of West and Tod avenues

• Price Road from Tod Avenue to West Glacier Drive

