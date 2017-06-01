NEWTON FALLS

Saying there was “no evidence” that Donald S. Bryant was impaired when he hit a bicyclist on Holcomb Road in Newton Township Sept. 26, Judge Philip Vigorito sentenced Bryant to 33 days in Trumbull County Jail Thursday.

Bryant, 54, of Holcomb Road, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle impaired, both misdemeanors, and will begin serving the sentence when the jail has space.

The convictions relate to Bryant saying he hit Michael Hunyady because the early-morning sun was in his eyes as he drove to a golf outing that Sunday. Judge Vigorito said the charge means Bryant was negligent for driving without being able to see clearly.

Hunyady, 19, of Holcomb Road, was riding his bicycle to work at a Newton Falls grocery store at the time of the 7:47 a.m. accident.

Bryant also will serve three years’ probation, pay a fine, serve a driver’s license suspension with work driving privileges, be assessed for alcohol and drug use and get a mental-health evaluation. The judge sentenced Bryant to 30 hours of community service, suggesting that Bryant speak to high school students or driving schools about the crash.

