YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 29 people including Delvon Cox, 18, East Boston Avenue, on burglary and possessing criminal tools.

On May. 1, reports say Boardman township police arrived at a house in the 200 block of Forest Park about 2:30 a.m. on a call about a break-in. They found Cox lying in a nearby yard’s bushes without any shoes.

The owner of the burglarized house told police that he was sleeping in a first-floor bedroom “when he was awakened by someone kicking over a dog dish in the kitchen,” according to a police report. Police later found all of the missing property on the ground outside the window they believe Cox used to enter and leave the house. Also left behind at the scene was an Air Jordan sneaker, a flashlight and a cellphone belonging to Cox. Cox’s other tennis shoe was found on a nearby lawn.

The grand jury also indicted Jason S. Dunkle-Thacker, 22, East Judson Avenue, on failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

On Apr. 20, reports say Dunkle-Thacker led authorities on a vehicular pursuit along Midlothian Boulevard that reached about 60 mph, then led them on a foot chase on Youngstown’s South Side.

The grand jury also indicted Joseph A. Moore, 32, Knoll Avenue, on theft.