BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALLEN, WILLIAM DAVID 12/23/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



ARTIST, ASHLEE JABREA 10/20/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



BENSON, DANGELO 9/11/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Tampering w/ Evidence



CALLIHAN, NICOLE RAE 11/3/1983 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Complicity

CLARK, STEVEN M 3/8/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

CRAFT, OSHAI LAMONT 4/21/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



DILL, TRVILLIAN JAMON HUGH 1/23/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

DIXON, DANIEL NATHANIEL JR 8/17/1984 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



DONNELLY, CHRISTOPHER SAMUEL 9/28/1992 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



GAMBLE, KEVIN J SR 5/6/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Involuntary Manslaughter



GREEN, HOMER ERNIE 4/23/1951 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

LITTLE, DARON NEILL 6/9/1966 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



LOPEZ, JARRID JAY 10/11/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle



MCGOULDRICK, DAVID EDWARD III 11/6/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Using Weapons While Intoxicated



SANTUCCI, NICOLE JEAN 12/27/1985 POLAND TWP. POLICE Domestic Violence

TAYLOR, JOHN JOSEPH 11/8/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension



TAYLOR, WILSON DARTRAILE 4/1/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



THOMAS, JAMES EDWARD 12/13/1960 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

WEST, THOMAS 12/1/1963 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Rape



WILLIAMS, DEWAYNE DEQUAN 5/12/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Impaired

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADAMS, DONTRE NATHANIEL 12/15/1995 5/8/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ALBANESE, LESLIE ANN 11/20/1981 5/22/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



ALEXANDER, ELIJAH G 10/10/1988 5/28/2017 BONDED OUT



ALLEN, RAENELL 11/24/1977 5/30/2017 BONDED OUT

ALLISON, REBECCA L 12/15/1978 5/27/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

ANDERSON, CLIFFORD S III 3/18/1984 5/28/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

BRITT, RASHON 1/26/1988 5/28/2017 BONDED OUT



CORTEZ, STEPHEN GABRIEL 11/19/1980 5/29/2017 BONDED OUT



DAUGHERTY, DARIEN MICHAEL 10/11/1991 5/30/2017 BONDED OUT



ESENWEIN, MICHAEL PAUL 4/14/1985 5/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FAVORS, DENNIS G 10/23/1955 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



FLEMING, FRANKLIN 12/16/1959 5/16/2017 TIME SERVED

FLETCHER, MESEAN ELISE 10/2/1973 5/26/2017 TIME SERVED



FREED, BRUCE A 4/23/1958 5/4/2017 TIME SERVED



JONES, GREGORY G 2/21/1962 5/27/2017 BONDED OUT

KAZEAR, RICHARD GREGORY 9/1/1989 5/27/2017 BONDED OUT



LAW, KENNETH 6/22/1963 5/30/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

LUCAS, MELISSA ANN 2/4/1975 5/30/2017 BONDED OUT

MALIE, JAMES III J 6/20/1981 3/1/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MCCULLOUGH, KARL H 3/26/1962 5/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MITCHELL, CRAIG MAURICE JR 5/15/1992 5/26/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



MOORE, BREYONNA J 12/22/1992 5/21/2017 BONDED OUT



MORROW, JUDITH 1/31/1983 5/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

REDD, GWENDOLYN M 1/16/1965 5/27/2017 BONDED OUT

SHULER, TRACEY DION 9/24/1971 5/25/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

STOUFFER, BRANDY L 7/1/1982 5/27/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

VASKO, STEPHEN LUCAS 1/27/1982 4/20/2017 TIME SERVED

VIERA, JASMIN MARIE 7/29/1992 5/25/2017 TIME SERVED



WALKER, BRUCE LEE 11/19/1966 5/28/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

YOUNGBLOOD, ROBERT R 11/27/1982 5/27/2017 NO CHARGES FILED