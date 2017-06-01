JOBS
Library hosts summer kick off events


Published: Thu, June 1, 2017 @ 8:07 a.m.

NEWTON FALLS

Newton Falls Public Library will host from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 204 S. Canal St. for the Seed to Table program featuring Jungle Bob Tuma, with a live animal show. There will be free plants, seeds and snacks. There will also be games and crafts for children, and adults may bring a perennnial to exchange for something new. The library will also host at 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Touch-A-Truck, for a chance to visit with community heroes and see a fire truck, ambulance and army vehicles up close. There will be free snacks, games, face painting and balloon art. For information, call the library at 330-872-1282.

