Fresh Marketplace in New Wilmington


Published: Thu, June 1, 2017 @ 8:10 a.m.

NEW WILMINGTON

The Fresh Marketplace at New Wilmington Center will kick off its third season on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, at 129 S. Chestnut St. The market will take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 through August 26.

The Fresh Marketplace will offer farm fresh fruits and vegetables, pasture-raised poultry, lamb, pork and beef, organic eggs, cheese, and flowers; local artisans’ handmade items including lotion, soap, candles, and chocolates; honey and maple syrup; ready-to-eat meals; musicians and weekly children’s activities. Opening day children’s activity from 10 a.m. to noon. Country bluegrass music provided between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Mike Leslie. For more information, contact Mary Capoferri, Market Manager, at capoferrim@aol.com.

