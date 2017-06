CAMPBELL — Former Campbell Mayor William VanSuch has died at the age of 76.

An employee of Wasko Funeral Home said VanSuch died early this morning.

VanSuch, who previously served on city council, was Campbell’s mayor from 2011 to 2015. He lost a mayoral election in 2015 to Nick Phillips. VanSuch had been involved in Campbell politics since 1974.

Memorial services have not yet been announced.