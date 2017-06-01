CAMPBELL

Friends remember William J. VanSuch, former Campbell mayor, for his decades of public service.

He died early Thursday at age 76.

VanSuch became mayor in January 2011 after the resignation of George Krinos.

VanSuch was elected mayor for the first time in November 2011 and won another two-year term in 2013.

In 2015, he lost his final mayoral bid to Nick Phillips.

Several colleagues said that campaign was a testament to VanSuch’s dedication to the city, since he sought another term despite mounting health problems.

“Campbell was his heart,” said Pamela Planey, VanSuch’s fiancee. “You could always come to him to raise money for things, especially if it was for the children. That got to his heartstrings.”

