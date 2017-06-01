YOUNGSTOWN — The case is continued for a Boardman woman charged with stealing $150,000 or more in cash, bonds and jewelry from an elderly Canfield woman.

Linda J. Kovachik, 69, of Flagler Lane, a former aide to the late U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant, will have a pretrial hearing Sept. 13 before Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

She had initially been charged with theft and four counts of forgery in an Aug. 19, 2016, grand jury indictment.