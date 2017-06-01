JOBS
Boardman man faces drug charges in 2016 incident


Published: Thu, June 1, 2017 @ 12:02 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A township man was arrested on warrants for drug offenses Wednesday after being released from an area hospital.

Laishawn Newkirk, 39, of Southern Boulevard is charged with felony drug abuse and misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia for an incident reported in January 2016.

Township police were called to Newkirk's home on Jan. 20, 2016 for a welfare check, according to a police report.

There, they reportedly found Newkirk in a state of distress — "sweating profusely," eyes bulging and breathing with difficulty. The criminal charges are due to police purportedly finding marijuana pipes, suspected marijuana, a hookah containing suspected marijuana, grinders, a digital scale, a white unknown powder and other drug-related items at the residence.

