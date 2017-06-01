CORTLAND

Rotary Club of Cortland is hosting its annual Howl at the Moon 5K Race on Saturday at Lakeview High School, 300 Hillman Drive.

A kids’ race will begin at 8:45 p.m., followed by a one-mile Community Fun Walk/Run and the 5K at 9 p.m. The 5K race will begin and end at the high school, in front of the track.

Entry is $22. Forms are available at www.gopherarun.com. Registration and packet pick-up will be available the day of the race at the high school, starting at 7 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit various community organizations and projects, including college scholarships, Lakeview High School Boosters Club, Cortland Area Cares, Rotary Park, Imagination Station, Trumbull County Orthopedic Equipment Fund, Camelot Riding Center and Warren Family Mission.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can email Thom Shortreed at thomas.p.shortreed@ampf.com.