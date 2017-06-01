EAST PALESTINE — The Friends of the East Palestine Memorial Public Library is having their annual silent auction and book sale Friday and Saturday at the library, 309 N. Market St.

There are hundreds of items in the silent auction and hundreds of gift certificates which were donated by Friends and businesses in the community.

Hardback books are 50 cents and paperback books are 25 cents. There are also DVDs, audiobooks, CDs, games, and magazines.

The hours of the sale are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.