JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Annual book sale and silent auction in East Palestine is Friday and Saturday


Published: Thu, June 1, 2017 @ 8:49 p.m.

EAST PALESTINE — The Friends of the East Palestine Memorial Public Library is having their annual silent auction and book sale Friday and Saturday at the library, 309 N. Market St.

There are hundreds of items in the silent auction and hundreds of gift certificates which were donated by Friends and businesses in the community.

Hardback books are 50 cents and paperback books are 25 cents. There are also DVDs, audiobooks, CDs, games, and magazines.

The hours of the sale are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes