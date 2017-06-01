NEWTON FALLS — Don. S. Bryant, 53, of Newton Falls was sentenced to 33 days jail today in the Sept. 25 crash on Holcomb Road that killed a bike rider, 19, on his way to work.

Bryant was charged with felony aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle impaired, but he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in Newton Falls Municipal Court.

Michael S. Hunyady, was struck and killed at 7:47 a.m. while on his way to work at a grocery store.

Bryant said he couldn’t see Hunyady because of the sun, but a urine sample later showed Bryant had marijuana metabolite in his system.

The accident occurred at 7:47 a.m. on a Sunday morning when Bryant was on his way to a golf outing with the “sun in my face, couldn’t see nothing,” he told investigators.

He had just left home, he said. He realized he hit something and stopped.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol learned Nov. 22 from Bryant’s toxicology results that Bryant had more than a 200 nanogram-per-milliliter reading for the marijuana metabolite in his system. A highway patrol report says a person should be cited if the metabolite concentration is at least 35 nanograms per milliliter of urine.

No drugs or alcohol were detected for Hunyady, who the report said was riding along the right side of the road with traffic, as Ohio law requires.