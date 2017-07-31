BOARDMAN — Two Youngstown children were arrested on felony charges over the weekend, according to a police report.
Township police reportedly were called to Arlene Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a group of boys stealing a bicycle from a garage. A witness followed two of the suspects to Gertrude Avenue.
There, township police arrested an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, who are listed as living at the same address on Cain Street.
The 11-year-old was arrested on a burglary charge. The 12-year-old was arrested on a felony complicity charge and a misdemeanor charge of carrying concealed weapons due to police reportedly finding a knife on him.
Both suspects were lodged at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center pending an appearance in juvenile court.
