BOARDMAN — Two Youngstown children were arrested on felony charges over the weekend, according to a police report.

Township police reportedly were called to Arlene Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a group of boys stealing a bicycle from a garage. A witness followed two of the suspects to Gertrude Avenue.

There, township police arrested an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, who are listed as living at the same address on Cain Street.

The 11-year-old was arrested on a burglary charge. The 12-year-old was arrested on a felony complicity charge and a misdemeanor charge of carrying concealed weapons due to police reportedly finding a knife on him.

Both suspects were lodged at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center pending an appearance in juvenile court.