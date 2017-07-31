HUBBARD — Township police are hoping the public will help them to identify people who stole an antique gas pump.

Police have posted screen shots of surveillance footage on the department Facebook page. The photos, time-stamped from 9:47 to 11:12 p.m. July 12, show individuals at the Coalburg Garage at the corner of Wick Campbell and Chestnut Ridge Roads, where the gas pump was taken.

Police say the suspects are two white males and a white female. They were seen with a dark-colored SUV. A township administrator did not release the police report until today, 19 days after the incident occurred, saying the report had not yet been approved.

Contact Detective Jeff Begeot at 330-534-8477, ext. 350 with any information.