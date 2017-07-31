WARREN — A Fifth Street Southwest man is in custody, accused of beating a woman so severely she had to be flown by helicopter Saturday afternoon to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Reports said officers were called about 1 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of Third Street Southwest, where a woman was sitting in a car in someone’s drive.

Reports said when officers arrived they found the woman had severe injuries to her hands and face. She told police she had dropped a woman off at the home of Reginald Gilkes, 62, of Fifth Street Southwest, and he began attacking her and at one point ran her over with her own car.

The woman was first taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital before she was flown to St. Elizabeth.

Police found Gilkes at a home on Fifth Street Southwest and took him into custody, reports said. He denied assaulting anyone, reports said, and he was taken to the Trumbull County jail.