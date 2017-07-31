JOBS
UPDATE Scaramucci out as WH communications director after 11 days


Published: Mon, July 31, 2017 @ 2:44 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.

A person close to Scaramucci confirmed his ouster just hours after President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the change before it was officially announced.

Scaramucci has been in the spotlight since he was first announced as communications director earlier this month.

The New Yorker magazine published an interview Thursday in which Scaramucci went on a profanity-laden tirade against Reince Priebus, then chief of staff.

Kelly, a retired general and previous Homeland Security secretary, was sworn into his new job this morning.

