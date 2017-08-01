YOUNGSTOWN

Hundreds of people are at Crickets Bar, 1733 E. Midlothian Boulevard, for a Queen of Hearts drawing.

As of 6:30 p.m., the jackpot has reached $225,000 and is growing by the minute as more people purchase raffle tickets for $5 each.

The game involves a 52 cards on a board. The object is to select the Queen of Hearts. If no one hits the Queen of Hearts, the game continues the subsequent week with one card eliminated.

The Crickets parking lot is full, but free busing is available from additional lots at the Embassy Banquet Centre, 5030 Youngstown-Poland Road, Giannios Candy, 430 Youngstown-Poland Road, and Utopia Video Night Club, 876 E. Midlothian Blvd.

The big Queen of Hearts drawing is set for 8 p.m. tonight. There are several other raffles for smaller winnings.