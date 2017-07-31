YOUNGSTOWN — A prosecutor said today during the arraignment for a couple accused of keeping the body of a woman in a freezer that the woman facing charges actually took on the life of the suspected victim.

Bond was set at $1 million each for Katrina Layton, 34 and Arturo Novoa, 31, who were each arrested after the body of a woman was found in a freezer inside a home in Campbell over the weekend.

Police believe the body may be that of Shannon Elizabeth Graves who has been missing since at least Christmas and was last seen in February.

Graves was Novoa's girlfriend, said City Prosecutor Dana Lantz. Lantz said Layton moved in with Novoa in Graves' apartment and started assuming Graves' life.

Detectives are still waiting for an identification on the body found and how the person died.