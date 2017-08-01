Jackson-Milton hired Nathan Brode as its new head football coach on Monday, the school announced.
The move comes after Mark Assion stepped down from on Tuesday after spending roughly a month on leave. Offensive coordinator Matt Ruby was serving as the interim coach in Assion's absence.
Brode is entering his fifth year as the school's track and field coach. He has been a member of both the middle and high school football coaching staffs.
