JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Nathan Brode named head football coach at Jackson-Milton


Published: Mon, July 31, 2017 @ 6:30 p.m.

Jackson-Milton hired Nathan Brode as its new head football coach on Monday, the school announced.

The move comes after Mark Assion stepped down from on Tuesday after spending roughly a month on leave. Offensive coordinator Matt Ruby was serving as the interim coach in Assion's absence.

Brode is entering his fifth year as the school's track and field coach. He has been a member of both the middle and high school football coaching staffs.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes