Motorcyclist injured after crash this morning in Southington


Published: Mon, July 31, 2017 @ 5:28 p.m.

SOUTHINGTON

A motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning after a collision with an SUV.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Painesville Warren State and Barclay Messerly Road. Emergency personnel transported the motorcycle driver, Mark Pawcio, 61, of Champion to Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren. He was later transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Pawcio was not wearing a helmet, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The SUV driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges had been filed as of this evening.

