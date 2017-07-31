WARREN — The owner of McMenamy’s Restaurant pleaded guilty in court Monday after his company was accused of failing to pay worker’s compensation premiums.

McMenamy’s LLC pleaded guilty to one count of worker’s compensation fraud, a fourth-degree felony with a potential fine of $10,000.

Assistant prosecutor Chuck Morrow said the company agreed to repay the $13,000 in premiums they failed to pay the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation between July 2012 and June 2015.

Robert Leonard, 68, of Niles, the owner of the restaurant and banquet center, also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted worker’s compensation fraud. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor and Leonard could face up to 180 days in jail after a pre-sentence investigation.

Morrow said the prosecutor became aware of the infraction when the state Bureau of Worker’s Compensation contacted the office to report the non-payment.

Earlier this year, the banquet center closed leaving local brides scrambling for new venues for their wedding receptions, according to local media reports.

The company also filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May 2012, according to Vindicator files. The failure to pay worker’s compensation premiums began in July 2012.