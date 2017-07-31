JOBS
Decision on mascot names for East, Chaney due Wednesday


Published: Mon, July 31, 2017 @ 2:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip will announce decision about school mascots at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

The announcement comes after two community meetings last week where members of the public provided input about the mascot names.

Chaney High School's former mascot name was the Cowboys. East High was known as the Golden Bears, but in 2007 the mascot was changed to the Panthers.

