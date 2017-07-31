JOBS
Cops plan to charge mother of toddler found alone in park


Published: Mon, July 31, 2017 @ 2:10 p.m.

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police plan to file criminal charges against the mother of a toddler found wandering alone in a western Pennsylvania park, wearing only a diaper.

The little girl, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was turned over to Westmoreland County child welfare caseworkers after police found her in Memorial Park in New Kensington about 7 p.m. Sunday. Other people who saw the toddler alone called police.

On Monday, police Chief James Klein said the toddler’s mother had come forward from a neighboring community.

Police wouldn’t say if the woman spoke with investigators or if she gave any indication how the girl made it to the park, which is on the outskirts of this city about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, along a busy state highway.

