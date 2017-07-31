YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip announced today the district is convening a citizens’ coalition that will provide input on the schools.

The district is now accepting applications for the CEO’s Citizens Coalition at www.ycsd.org.

“The CCC will be a group of concerned citizens and business people from the Mahoning Valley who will provide me with guidance and assistance as we move forward to transform our school district,” Mohip said in a statement.

Coalition members will meet once a month and serve one-year terms. The positions are unpaid.

Applications are due Aug. 11, and members will be chosen by Aug. 25. Mohip is looking for 10 to 15 people to serve, according to a news release.

The coalition is a way to formalize public input, Mohip said. He still plans to have community meetings.

“This is just another – more formal and structured – piece of that,” he said.

“I’m not looking for a bunch of ‘yes’ men and women,” he added. “I want people who will level with me and give me their honest opinions. No sugarcoating required.”