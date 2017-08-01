JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Appeals court: US citizen can't sue after 3-year detention


Published: Mon, July 31, 2017 @ 8:05 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court in New York says a U.S. citizen detained for more than three years in a bungled immigration case cannot sue for damages.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reached the conclusion in a 2-1 vote. The ruling blocks 32-year-old Davino Watson from receiving $82,000 awarded by a Brooklyn federal court judge for his 2008-to-2011 incarceration.

A majority opinion written by Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs found "no doubt the government botched the investigation" but saw no malice in the case's handling. The judges noted the government misidentified Watson's parents and misinterpreted the law.

In a scathing dissent, Chief Judge Robert Katzmann decried the lack of legal representation for immigration detainees.

Atty. Mark Flessner says his client suffers from health issues related to his detention and is thus unemployed.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes