YOUNGSTOWN — The 32nd annual Greater Youngstown Italian Festival will be from Friday to Sunday in downtown Youngstown.

From midnight to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday setup will take place.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday a number of live events will occupy these roads rendering them closed to traffic until midnight Sunday:

Federal Street, from Phelps Street to South Avenue; Market Street, from Commerce Street to Boardman Street; Champion Street, from Commerce Street to Boardman Street; and Walnut Street, from Commerce Street to Boardman Street.

The schedule for fireworks at the Market Street bridge on Sunday will be as follows: at 1 p.m. bridge will close to traffic; at 4 p.m. American Fireworks will prepare the launch site; at 10:45 p.m. the show will launch; and at midnight streets will be swept and reopened.