Three Youngstown Board of Education members say they fear the CEO’s spending will put the school district into fiscal emergency.

Board member Corinne Sanderson suggested on Monday getting a financial restraining order to bar CEO Krish Mohip from spending “unnecessary” money.

Earlier this month, Mohip announced the hiring of several administrators, costing the district more than $500,000 in salaries.

Mohip has control over the district’s hiring and its spending under Ohio House Bill 70, which put a chief executive officer, overseen by a state-appointed academic-distress commission, in charge.

Although board member Dario Hunter didn’t disagree with Sanderson’s sentiment, he said obtaining such a fiscal restraining order would be a “legally high hurdle to claim at this point.”

The discussion arose during Monday night’s finance committee meeting, of which Sanderson and Hunter are members and which board member Jackie Adair attended.

Mohip has stated many times that he is acting to raise academic performance in the district and bringing in qualified personnel to do so.

