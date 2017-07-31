JOBS
New Ohio budget allocates $5M for parents with disabled children


Published: Sun, July 30, 2017 @ 4:49 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s two-year state budget includes money for a “crisis fund” that parents and guardians of disabled children can tap into for needed services without having to relinquish their parental rights.

State legislators set aside $5 million in federal money to support the fund. Supporters sought $30 million but are encouraged progress has been made.

The newspaper cites an example of parents who fought to get care for their severely autistic son but were told they’d have to relinquish custody to obtain the services he needed.

County Family and Children First councils will administer the fund while helping parents of disabled children.

The Columbus Dispatch has previously reported on obstacles parents face when health insurance or Medicaid is insufficient to pay for a child’s treatment.

