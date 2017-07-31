FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

The United Steelworkers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. have reached a tentative contract agreement that covers about 7,000 workers at five plants.

Goodyear says the five-year agreement covers workers at plants in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio; Danville, Virginia; Gadsen, Alabama; and Topeka, Kansas.

The agreement was reached late Saturday night, just before union officials said workers were ready to go on strike.

Goodyear officials said in a news release that they expect local unions to schedule ratification votes in the next few weeks.

Staff representative Ken Nettles of USW Local 959 in Fayetteville tells The Fayetteville Observer that workers don’t yet know the terms of the tentative agreement.

Negotiations began June 13th and took place in Cincinnati.