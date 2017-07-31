Staff report

CAMPBELL/YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police over the weekend arrested a man and a woman in connection with a body found in a freezer at a Campbell home on Saturday.

Arrested Saturday night on a warrant for abuse of a corpse was Arturo Novoa, 31, while he was at work in a restaurant kitchen. Earlier today, Katrina Layton, 34, was arrested and may be charged with abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice in connection with the case, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Youngstown police say the cause of death is unknown, but they believe the death occurred in Youngstown and later the body was moved to Campbell. Police say they are investigating whether this case is related to a missing person case they are handling.

This is a developing story. Stay with Vindy.com and The Vindicator for updates.