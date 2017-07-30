YOUNGSTOWN

Computer-literate young people learned the basics of computer coding, or programming, during an intense, but fun, hands-on, hour-long class Saturday at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

During the class at the library’s main branch, taught by Pam Brockway, youth services librarian, kids from grades three to seven, delved into not what computers can do, but how to make them do what one wants.

Coding, said Brockway of North Lima, is written instructions that make computers operate.

“The goal of the class is to introduce the skill of computational thinking. Our overall goals are to develop logic, problem-solving and creativity,” said Brockway, who holds a master’s degree in library science from Kent State University.

A maze game, with 20 parts, was what the students, with intense concentration and excitement for success, tried to conquer while learning what it means to program a computer.

Among the students were the three sons of Sharon Cross of Columbiana: Scott, seventh grade; Dominic, fifth grade, and Louis, fourth grade – all of whom she home schools.

Read more about the class in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.