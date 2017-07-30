YOUNGSTOWN

Maj. Stephen Snyder-Hill likely will never forget the day in September 2011 during a Republican presidential debate when he became a civil-rights activist after having posed a controversial question to then-2012 presidential hopeful Rick Santorum.

“That was a pivotal moment for the LGBT community,” recalled Snyder-Hill,who was booed after asking Santorum if he would circumvent progress that had been made for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender soldiers serving in the military.

Nevertheless, the negative response galvanized his desire to fight on behalf of gay people’s rights, Snyder-Hill added during Saturday's Youngstown Pride Festival downtown.

The question came shortly after President Barack Obama repealed the 1993 “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy instituted by the Clinton administration, under which gay service personnel were permitted to stay in the military if they refrained from openly declaring their sexual orientation. Many people, however, felt the law was discriminatory against gay and lesbian soldiers.

Snyder-Hill, who lives in the Columbus area, began his Army career in 1988 and served in Operation Desert Storm. He shared part of his story with many people who came to the ninth annual festival along Federal Street.

Preceding the festivities was a colorful parade that began in the 300 block of West Federal.

