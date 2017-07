Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor John A. McNally is urging President Donald Trump to reverse his declared ban on transgender service personnel serving in the U.S. military.

In a letter to the Republican president, McNally, a Democrat, wrote: ā€œEvery qualified and able-bodied transgender individual should be allowed to serve in any capacity in the United States military. More than 5,000 transgender military personnel are serving in our United States Armed Forces. Serving the country they love, they wear the uniform of their departments and swear an oath to protest and defend the American homeland and provide security around the globe.ā€

Trump abruptly declared a ban Wednesday on transgender troops serving in the military Wednesday through Twitter rather than a formal announcement. It caught the Pentagon off guard, but on Thursday, top military leaders said they would continue to allow transgender troops to remain in uniform until Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives an authoritative directive to remove them.

