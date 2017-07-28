AUSTINTOWN

“No Pets Allowed” is common signage found outside businesses, but not all domesticated animals are pets. Some are service animals.

Austintown resident Ann Gott, 67, was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder after her husband died. Not long after, she received Barney, a Maltese service dog that helps detect and calm her symptoms.

Barney’s presence helps Gott feel comfortable when she leaves her home, but she said her experience having a service animal in public spaces hasn’t always been pleasant.

She had to leave a Walmart Supercenter after being told her service animal was not allowed inside the shopping cart she was using.

An employee from Walmart customer service told The Vindicator service animals 12 pounds or less are allowed in the shopping cart, as along as the dog is atop a cover in the cart.

Gott said Barney was atop a proper cover, and wearing the service animal vest.

Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.