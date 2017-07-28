YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit Thursday found three guns, drugs, cash and made three arrests while serving a search warrant about 6:05 p.m. at 3211 South Ave. store.

Anthony Harris, 22, no address listed, was arrested on a charge of improper handling of firearm a motor vehicle after a .45-caliber pistol was found under the seat of an SUV he was sitting in that was in the parking lot.

Police also found a 9mm handgun in a holster under the counter in the store and a .38-caliber revolver. An employee, Alruheim Mohammad, 28, of Struthers, was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon because he did not have a permit for the revolver.

Arrested in the parking lot on drug charges was Michael Sullivan, 24, of Mathews Road, after reports said several loose chunks of crack cocaine fell out of his pants. He also had almost $1,000 cash on him, reports said.

All three are expected to be arraigned in municipal court this afternoon.