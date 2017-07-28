WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner has identified the man found dead in a burned out minivan on Pershing Avenue Southwest Monday morning as Michael C. Walker, 31, of Parkman Road Northwest, the registered owner of the car.

The coroner’s office has not yet ruled on the cause of death, but police continue to investigate it as a possible homicide. No arrests have been made. A woman called 911 at 10:08 a.m. Monday to report that a minivan at a remote location at the end of Pershing had been burned and that a body was hanging out of the vehicle. Firefighters determined that the fire had probaby occurred overnight.