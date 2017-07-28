Staff report

WARREN

Mike Packman is a 67-year-old retired Navy veteran of the Vietnam War who enjoys being able to help people.

He doesn’t drive a car anymore, but he has something to drive in his downtown neighborhood few others have – a riding mower.

Packman, who moved from Southington to downtown Warren 15 years ago after his wife died of cancer, uses the mower to help the sometimes “raggedy” area just north of downtown stay in good shape.

Packman has found that a number of his neighbors are disabled or elderly, and others have trouble keeping their yards mowed for other reasons.

He doesn’t worry about why, and just goes ahead and cuts yards because he enjoys making his neighborhood better.

Read more about him in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.