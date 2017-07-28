JOBS
Report: Trump names new chief of staff


Published: Fri, July 28, 2017 @ 4:56 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted: "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American."

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, N.Y. Trump thanked him for his service and "dedication to his country."

